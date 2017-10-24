Get Your Halloween On In These 9 Minnesota Towns

Love it or hate it, beyond pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating, Halloween is the holiday where we all get to go a little crazy. For many of us, this means scaring the pants off of anyone and everyone – and having the same done to us in return. There are many towns throughout Minnesota that play host to some of the most terrifying haunted spectacles you’ll ever see. These 9 are some of the very best Halloween towns in Minnesota. Read on to find out where you can be scared senseless this season.

1. Wyoming – Wyoming, Minnesota, is a small town not far north of the Twin Cities that you’ll pass by any time you travel on I-35. There’s not much there, but it is home to one of the most elaborate Halloween activities in the area. Every year, Pinehaven Farm puts on a Halloween shindig that is fun for the whole family. By day, the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and other activities offer fun for families with young ones. And by night, a hayride through the darkened woods is riddled with jump scares and more. You can visit most nights through the month of October.

2. Chisago City – Since 1992, Chisago City has been host to a truly terrifying park that just gets scarier every year. If you’re bored with a run-of-the-mill haunted house or corn maze, you’ll be happy to know that this year, Nightmare Hallow Scream Park has kicked it up a notch. Now, guests can book a night in a tent on Terror Trail. While you camp, ghouls and zombies will come and terrorize you in the night.

3. Anoka – As the Halloween Capital of the World, Anoka, Minnesota, could not be left off the list. Through the entire month of October, there are pumpkin contests, costumed parades, and creepy haunted houses to keep you entertained for Halloween. Everything comes to a head during the Grand Day Parade, a huge parade full of seasonal festivities. You can read more about this amazing town here.

4. Shakopee – Shakopee has a few Halloween activities to fill your October calendar. The most famous is ValleyScare, the fun and frightening Halloween festival held every weekend through October. Shakopee is also home to the Trail of Terror. There, you can walk through a terrifying maze, explore a scary cabin in the woods, and more. If you love to be scared, you don’t want to miss out on visiting this town.

5. Chaska – Scream Town is a huge event in Chaska that is not for the faint of heart. This place has eight huge attractions, each more terrifying than the next. Do you want to go through a haunted corn maze, or would you rather enter an asylum filled with creepy clowns? You can do both and more, as many times as you want.

6. Sauk Rapids – Sauk Rapids is home to an attraction that, while not as intense as some of the others, is still worth visiting if you crave being scared. Molitor’s Haunted Acres is a ride through a huge swath of land riddled with ghosts, zombies, and more. You can take a haunted hayride, go through a terrifying haunted house, and even play paintball.

7. St. Augusta – St. August is a small town near St. Cloud in central Minnesota. But every year, people flock to its main Halloween attraction. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride is an attraction that runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28. After a hayride, you’ll have to make your way through a darkened forest, creepy corn maze, and horrifying haunted house. When you finally make it through, the only thing you’re going to want is to do it again.

8. Garden City – Garden City is a small town in southern Minnesota. But it’s home to a large – and frightening – Halloween event. You can go through a terror tunnel, fight off zombies, and much more.

9. Cottage Grove – Cottage Grove’s Haunting Experience certainly lives up to its name. It’s a haunted house crawling with spine-tingling sights that you will love. If you want an especially unique experience, try Cell Block 61. Part escape room, part haunted house, this attraction will fill you with terror.