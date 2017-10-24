Kid Rock Is NOT Running For Senate

Kid Rock’s senate run was a ploy to promote his new album and tour, and even though we saw it coming a mile away, Kid Rock sold it pretty well. Buying the domain , making politically charged rants on stage, and showing increased support for President Trump, may have led you to believe it was legit, but Kid Rock says it was obvious during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

“F#$K no, I’m not running for senate, are you kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you fucking shitting me?”

His new album Sweet Southern Sugar is due out November 3rd and his upcoming “Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018” gets underway early next year.