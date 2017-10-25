10 Rock And Metal Artists Who Are Always Halloween Ready

Slipknot – Slipknot’s image has changed over the years and what make their masks that much better are the personalities that go along with them. Corey Taylor said, “It’s our way of becoming more intimate with the music. It’s a way for us to become unconscious of who we are and what we do outside of music.”

Marilyn Manson – Marilyn Manson is known for his stage persona and it’s always a hell-raising good time watching this artist perform. Manson (aka Brian Hugh Warner) usually dons pale white face makeup with dim eye shadow and dark red lipstick. We can always count on this shock rocker to stir things up with his unconventionality.

Rob Zombie – When it comes to Halloween, few musicians have the breadth that Rob Zombie does. Not only does he front one of metal’s most entertaining live bands, he is also a well-established horror movie director.

KISS – These legends have been rocking the face paint and flamboyant garments for decades. Their onstage attire of the band takes the personas of comic book style characters. No matter where you go for Halloween, you’re bound to bump into someone who slabs on some makeup to look like a KISS member!

Alice Cooper – Alice Cooper is the embodiment of the sepulchral spirit of Halloween, bringing frights, creeps, and demented horrors to life. The guillotine makes a regular appearance at Alice’s shows, beheading the infamous frontman night after night as he takes his cinematic show to different cities.

Mushroomhead – Mushroomhead have some very intricate masks that fit each member’s pseudonym. They created these characters in order to separate themselves from other musical projects they were a part of, as well to dismiss any misunderstandings about the band’s music. There is even a site specifically dedicate to these personas.

King Diamond – At the ripe age of 59 years old, King Diamond not only has awesome face paint but is also a Grammy nominated artist. This Danish rocker’s black and white makeup has been his signature look for a few decades now, as singer of Mercyful Fate and his own band that shares his name.

Dee Snider – With the help of his wife Suzette, Dee Snider gradually transitioned into the full-fledged frightening persona that came to define Twisted Sister. As loud as Dee is, his costume was always been louder. Tattered fishnet, football pads, and a lot of pink makes up the outfit with the makeup playing an equally outlandish part.

Cradle Of Filth – Cradle of Filth revel in everything Halloween stands for. From the costumes and corpse paint to the dark and sinister lyrics, this band was built for October. If you need a fix any other time of the year, Cradle of Filth should be your go-to.

Gwar – To humans, GWAR are a bunch of monsters, but these Scumdogs are not in costume. No, this is just how these intergalactic warriors look. Fully equipped with weapons to destroy the entirety of the human race, GWAR see Halloween as just any regular day on Earth.