Fats Domino Has Passed Away At The Age Of 89

ANTOINE “FATS” DOMINO JR. has passed away at 89, reports CBS affiliate WWL-TV/NEW ORLEANS. The station, citing a call from DOMINO’s family to anchor ERIC PAULSON, reported this morning that DOMINO died last night (10/24)

The NEW ORLEANS-based singer had a string of hits for IMPERIAL RECORDS in the 1950s and 1960s, including “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That A Shame,” “Blue Monday,” “Whole Lotta Loving,” “Walkin’ To NEW ORLEANS,” and “I’m Walkin’.” He won a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 and was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1987.