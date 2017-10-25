Marilyn Manson Splits With Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Allegations

According to Rolling Stone, Marilyn Manson has split with his longtime bassist and guitarist Jeordie White after the musician, also known as Twiggy Ramirez, was accused of rape.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” Manson wrote on Twitter. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.” On Instagram, Manson added, “This is a sad day.”

White’s departure from the band comes after Jessicka Addams, singer of the band Jack Off Jill, accused him of rape and abuse in an October 20th Facebook post. Addams detailed what she claims was a tumultuous relationship with White, which began in the early Nineties when she was 18. Over time, according to Addams, White’s temper grew worse and his violence towards her escalated from emotional abuse and fat-shaming into physical attacks.

Addams claimed that White raped her when he returned home on a break from tour while Manson was opening for Nine Inch Nails. “I knew at that point that Jeordie had not been faithful on tour, including being with women whom I to this day respect and considered my musical contemporaries,” Addams said. “All this led to an argument I never saw coming. He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that [Addams’ roommate] Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.”