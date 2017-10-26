Demi Lovato And Dj Khaled Are Playing The Target Center On March 10

Demi Lovato will embark on a 20-date North American tour next year in support of her new album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled will serve as the special guest throughout the trek.
The tour kicks off February 26th at the Viejas Arena in San Diego and includes stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Miami and more before wrapping March 31st at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets go on sale November 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, while fans can register to access tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. There were also be several pre-sale opportunities: Citi cardholders will have access to tickets October 30th at 10 a.m. local time through November 2nd at 10 p.m. local time, while pre-sales via the retail company Fabletics and The Ellen DeGeneres Show begin October 31st, JBL and Ultra November 1st and YouTube November 2nd.
Lovato released Tell Me You Love Me in September. The record marks the pop star sixth’s LP and follows her 2015 album, Confident. The record has already spawned a Top 10 hit, “Sorry Not Sorry.” Along with the record, Lovato recently released a new documentary, Simply Complicated, via YouTube
Demi Lovato 2018 Tour Dates
February 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 2 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
March 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
March 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
March 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena