Maroon 5 Is Coming To The Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 18

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band

Maroon 5 have announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues . The first leg of the band’s Red Pill Blues world tour will kick off on May 30, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. Tickets for the multi-city tour are set to go on sale starting next Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Oct. 30 at noon local time through Friday, Nov. 3at 10 p.m. local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues” out Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by Feb. 3, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Maroon 5’s sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues, is set to debut on Nov. 3, 2017 (222/ Interscope). Executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album will include both a 10-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version (fans can pre-order the album HERE). The band is set to kick off the release week for their new album with a series of television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11/1), TODAY (11/2) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (11/7).