Starbucks Launches Zombie Frappuccino Just In Time For Halloween

Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Need a drink to go with your Halloween costume this year? Starbucks has you covered.

The coffee chain debuted its newest spooky creation just in time for Halloween. Fittingly enough, it’s dubbed the Zombie Frappuccino and it can be yours for just a few days.

The drink features green caramel apple, a drizzle of dark mocha, and pink whip designed to look like brains floating at the top of the drink. As the brand quipped online, “Brains for dinner. Zombie Frappuccino for dessert.”

As is typical of Starbucks’ festive recipes, this drink is available at participating shops in the United States, Canada and Mexico right now until the main event on Tuesday.

 

zombie frapp Starbucks Launches Zombie Frappuccino Just In Time For Halloween

