There Maybe A Global Wine Shortage Next Year

According to Daily Mail, The last two years have been plagued by month after month of dreadful news, and at this rate it doesn’t look as if 2018 will be much better.

A poor grape harvest means that there could be a wine shortage next year, and it’s sent drinkers into a panic on social media.

They took to Twitter to express their heartbreak at the news – while others joked that they may have accidentally caused the shortage because they love the stuff so much. Extreme weather in France, Spain and Italy has hampered grape harvests this year.

It means that the the world’s total output of wine is projected to fall by eight per cent to about 24.7billion litres this year alone. The group estimates that wine production will fall by 23 per cent in Italy, 19 per cent in France and 15 per cent in Spain.

‘We still foresee a dramatic decline in wine availability going into 2018,’ Stephen Rannekleiv, a global beverages strategist at Rabobank, told CNN Money.

Prosecco is also set to be affected by the shortage.

The news has devastated wine drinkers enormously.

Several said the world was now ‘doomed,’ while another said that she had lost her reason for living.

A few joked that the wine shortage may be connected to their love for the drink.

All is not lost, however.

Wine production is set to rise by a quarter in Argentina and by six per cent in Australia.

However wine production in America – the world’s fourth largest wine producer behind Italy, France and Spain – will see a fall of one per cent as many of the producers in California had reportedly already harvested their grapes before the areas were struck by wildfires.