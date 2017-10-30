Evanescence’s Amy Lee Releases Rap-Less Version Of ‘Bring Me To Life’ [LISTEN]

Evanescence‘s breakout hit “Bring Me to Life” is notable for the fact that it doesn’t sound like a lot of the group’s other work, thanks in part to the rap verse in the song’s chorus. The upcoming release of the band’s Synthesis will see many of Evanescence’s songs reworked in new ways, incorporating orchestral and electronic elements into the original compositions. In a recent interview with News.com.au, singer Amy Lee has expressed being “so glad” to release a version of “Bring Me to Life” without the rap part.