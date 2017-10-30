Make Candy Corn Jello Shots For Halloween

Yellow Layer:

4 oz. (120ml) Vodka

4 oz. (120ml) Hot Water

3 oz. Yellow Jello

Orange Layer:

4 oz. (120ml) Vodka

4 oz. (120ml) Hot Water

3 oz. Orange Jello

White Layer:

4 oz. (120ml) Coconut Rum

4 oz. (120ml) Hot Water

1 Packet Plain Gelatin

1/2 Can Condensed Milk

Oranges

PREPARATION

1. Use a paring knife to remove the flesh of an orange. Set aside.

2. Create yellow jello by combining jello and hot water. Stir well and allow to cool.

3. Once cool, add vodka and pour 1/3rd of the way into orange peel cup. Place upright in the refrigerator to set.

4. Prepare orange layer next, as above, and gently pour over yellow layer once hardened. Place in refrigerator again.

5. For white layer, combine hot water and plain gelatin. Stir well until combined before adding in condensed milk. Leave to cool.

6. Once cool, add coconut rum and layer on top of orange jello. Place in refrigerator one last time.

7. Once all layers are completely set, use a sharp knife to cut the orange into quarters and serve. Enjoy responsibly.