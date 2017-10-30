Metallica Salutes Manchester With Oasis Anthem [WATCH]

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

One of the biggest concert tragedies occurred earlier this year when a terror attack bombing took place at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May. In the months since, the Oasis track “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has become an anthem for the resilience of the city and the venue as it has made its return to hosting live events. Metallica were cognizant of what the city has gone through and offered a nod to the Oasis song during their show Saturday night (Oct. 28) at the venue.

