MTV Announces New Show Spinoff Show Called ‘Floribama Shore’ [WATCH]

Credit: MTV

It’s official. MTV just announced that they are bringing us a Jersey Shore spinoff called Floribama Shore that airs Thursday,  Nov 2.

According to MTV’s Press Release: The story of eight Southern kids who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.  But each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.  This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.

