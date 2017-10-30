Sia Is Releasing A Christmas LP [LISTEN]

According to Rolling Stone, Sia unwrapped her joyous new holiday song, “Santa’s Coming for Us,” which is the first single off the singer’s upcoming, Everything Is Christmas.

“Santa’s Coming for Us” falls into the uptempo category as Sia sings about the joys of Christmastime. “Singing to the deer in the skies/ Singing every jingle, jingle, jingle tonight/ Singing to the moon setting free/ You’re the angel on the top of my tree,” Sia intones in her unmistakable cadence.

Everyday Is Christmas is up to preorder now ahead of its November 17th release, with the album available in bundle packages that include Sia-personalized stockings tree ornaments, Santa hats and wrapping paper. Sia is also selling giant bow Christmas tree toppers.