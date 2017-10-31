Netflix to End ‘House of Cards’ After Sixth Season

Update: Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced that House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming service and production company’s joint statement comes after a sexual harassment claim against the show’s lead actor and executive producer, Kevin Spacey.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” said the statement, which comes just one day after Netflix announced the show’s sixth and final season would come in 2018.

