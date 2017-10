Sam Adams just released their Utopias craft beer. It’s a rare and highly alcoholic barrel-aged beer that they only make every two years. It’s 28% alcohol. That Bud Light and Coors Light you drink is like 4.2%. You’re suppose to drink this beer in 1oz portions. It’s actually illegal in 12 states which are, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

There are only 13,000 bottles made!