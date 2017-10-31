Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ Taps ‘Starry Eyes’ Directors for Remake

The latest Stephen King classic to get an on-screen revival will be Pet Sematary, it was announced Tuesday.

Starry Eyes directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer will helm a remake of the 1989 flick, with Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich penning the script.

Based on a 1983 King novel of the same name, Pet Semetary tells the story of a pet cemetery built on a Native American burial ground in Maine, and the family who moves into the new home next to it. Spooky, supernatural occurrences abound.

The original, which starred Dale Midriff, Fred Gwynne and Denise Crosby, grossed an impressive $57 million on an $11 million budget, though its 1992 sequel, Pet Sematary II, was less well-received.

According to Entertainment Weekly, several other major filmmakers initially expressed interest in the Pet Sematary project, including Itdirector Andy Muschietti and horror veteran Guillermo del Toro.

“My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die,” Muschietti told EW earlier this year. “I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.”

Barbara Muschietti, Andy’s sister and It producer, added, “It is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far will you go?”

It has currently garnered $666 million worldwide as of Halloween, and other works by the horror novelist that are currently in production include The Dark Tower, Netflix’s Gerald’s Game and 1922, and TV’s Mr. Mercedes.