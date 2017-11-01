A Michigan State Kid Becomes The Star Of Campus By Trying To Eat 100 McChickens In 24 Hours [WATCH]

Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images

EAST LANSING – Derek Metcalf, a senior at Michigan State University, saw a challenge posted on Snapchat last week: eat 100 McChicken sandwiches from McDonald’s in 24-hours.

“I’m a fan of the McChicken,” Metcalf said, “I’ve always loved them.”

He didn’t think he could eat 100. Maybe a professional eater. Not a chemical engineering major. But he decided to give it his best shot.

He started eating at 4:30 a.m. The first four went down easy, Metcalf said.

Metcalf broadcast his efforts via Snapchat during the course of the day.

He knew he was gaining steam when his friends started texting him to say he was the entirety of the MSU Snapchat stories page. The story had more than 5,000 views on Snapchat, said Andrew Seng, a friend of Metcalf’s.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.1 Jack FM

Get The App
JACK's Crush Archive
JACK's Inside Track

Listen Live