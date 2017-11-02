Stone Temple Pilots To Return To The Concert Stage In Los Angeles

It’s been a lengthy process, but Stone Temple Pilots will soon be returning to the concert stage. The band’s most recent vocalist Chester Bennington exited the band in late 2015, though the relationship remained solid and he did play a benefit show with them after his exit. The group’s original vocalist, Scott Weiland, died in late 2015 as well, so the band launched an exhaustive search for a new singer and it now appears as though they’ve found their new vocalist.

The group has announced a Nov. 14 show taking place at the Troubadour in Los Angeles that will be invite-only for SiriusXM listeners. Subscribers were sent an e-mail for a limited number of tickets to the show, with the winners being picked by random drawing, with all entries having to be in by 12N PT today.

Just last month, bassist Robert DeLeo told Rolling Stone, “We’ve been working with someone – I don’t want to name names yet – and we’re making music. I don’t know if he’s well-known or unknown; I don’t look at him as ‘well-known.’ But we’re writing music and we’re hopefully looking at finishing a record and putting it out soon.”

Meanwhile, in our own interview with guitarist Dean DeLeo, he revealed about the audition process, “It was arduous. It was a lot of work. We didn’t hire people. We didn’t have assistance. We didn’t have management to go through that. Rob or Eric and I personally went through tens of thousands of submissions. Not once, but twice. I probably have 100 hours in total logged behind my computer going through them … We did go through those submissions and there was some very talented people, some extraordinary talented people that we got to see. But it was a lot of work, man.”

He later added, “That was quite an event but needless to say we did not find anybody in all the submissions,” and concluded, “We got a lot in our pockets right now. Just wait.”

Weiland exited the band in early 2013, with Bennington taking his place. But with Bennington having difficulty balancing both STP and Linkin Park as well as his family life, he decided to amicably step away from the band. The group did take part in the Jimmy Kimmel Live mash-up series with pop star Joss Stone fronting “Joss Stone Temple Pilots” for a unique performance, but most of the last two years have been dedicated to finding their new vocalist and making steps toward their future. The band did release a massive 25th anniversary edition of their Core album earlier this fall.