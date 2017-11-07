Metallica To Stream ‘Band Together Bay Area’ Concert

Not everyone can make it to the Bay Area to catch Metallica this Thursday night as they head up the Band Together Bay Area benefit concert, but luckily the group will be streaming their performance. Fans are invited to head over to Metallica’s YouTube channel or Facebook page Thursday night (Nov. 9) at 7:45PM CT to catch the show.

In addition to Metallica, there will be sets from G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and Raphael Saadig ahead of Metallica’s 75-minute headline set. In addition to being able to view the show via Metallica’s sites, fans can also catch the performance airing on the Twitter pages of the Tipping Point and Band Together Bay Areaorganizations, who are also backing the show.

The acts have come together after devastating wildfires took their toll on homes and businesses located in nearby Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay area. Metallica stated, “We’re extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to – through music! With that said, we are proud to be a part of Band Together Bay Area, a benefit concert at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 to assist the families impacted by the fires and show our immense appreciation to the thousands of first responders who have been working tirelessly since the fires began. Joining us will be G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and Raphael Saadiq.”

To contribute to fire relief during the live stream, you can click the “donate” button on the stream or text “TOGETHER” to 20222. All funds from the ticket sales will benefit the Tipping Point Community, who set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis. You can learn more about Tipping Point and donate here. You may also donate to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation via the foundation’s Facebook page, with the foundation making a donation to the Tipping Point Community. And for those in the Bay Area still hoping to catch the show, tickets for the gig at AT&T Park can be purchased here.

In other Metallica news, as the band ramps up to the remastered deluxe box set release of Master of Puppets on Nov. 10, yet another gem has popped up to tease the release. Metallica are streaming rare video footage of the band playing “Master of Puppets at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on July 6, 1986. Get a look at the performance below and for those interested, pre-order options are available at Metallica.com.