Sales of ‘Stranger Things’ Hoodie Crashes Science Museum Of Minnesota Website

Brontosaurus apparel that went on sale on the Science Museum of Minnesota’s website Tuesday morning are in such demand that the museum’s website is having a hard time keeping up. In fact, the online store has crashed.

Just over two hours into online sales of the purple hoodies featured on a new episode of Netflix hit series “Stranger Things,” customers have been unable to buy sweatshirts with a rendering of the long-necked dinosaur and reads “Thunder Lizard,” said spokesman Kim Ramsden.

“Thousands” have tried only to get the following message: “While we have an unlimited volume of apparel available online, due to high volume our online store has crashed,” read the message at http://www.smm.org/strangerthings. “Please be patient as we do our best to bring it back online.”

The server was immediately overwhelmed when sales of the hoodies and T-shirts in adult and children’s sizes began at 8 a.m. Early shoppers were greeted with a message. “While we have an unlimited volume of apparel available on line, due to high volume you may experience slow system response. Please be patient as we do our best to serve you promptly.”

We Tried To Get In On The Action and we are number 302 in Line!

AND WE ARE IN!