Barry Gibb Working on Bee Gees Musical

By Scott T. Sterling

The story of the Bee Gees is headed for the theater stage.

Related: The GRAMMYS Announce All-Star Special Celebrating the Bee Gees

Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the legendary group, is currently developing the band’s story for a stage musical, according to Rolling Stone. He will also serve as the executive producer.

Gibb, Maurice Gibb’s widow Yvonne, and the estate of Robin Gibb along with Universal Theatrical Group have secured the rights to the Bee Gees’ story.

“I’m personally very excited to be a part of the creative process along with Yvonne and Dwina (Robin Gibb’s widow),” Barry Gibb said. “It’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told. It’s an honor to be working alongside the people I most respect. I can’t wait to get started!”

Still in the early stages of development, there is not timeline as to when the production will reach the stage.