There’s An App That Tells You If McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine Is Broke

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

According to TIME, after years of customers complaining online that the fast food giant’s soft-serve machines are too frequently out of service, there is now an app that aims to tell you whether or not you’ll be able to satisfy your frozen treat cravings before you arrive at your local Mickey D’s.

Dubbed Ice Check, the app — which is available for Apple iOS devices — allows users to search for their nearest McDonald’s and then shows them the status of its ice cream machine in real-time. And if you happen to be the unlucky customer who discovers a machine is down, you can save your fellow McD’s lovers some trouble by marking the location as “off.”

What a time to be alive.

