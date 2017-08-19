Hogs For Heroes Ride with Remy!



Join us for CBS Radio’s 3rd annual “Hogs for Heroes” motorcycle ride on August 19th, 2017 in support of Minnesota Military Family Foundation. The ride will begin at Zylstra Harley-Davidson in Elk River, MN and end at Grand Casino Hinckley with Live Music, BBQ, prizes and more! A mid-point stop will be held in Cambridge with live music, games, prizes and more!

Hogs for Heroes is presented by Zylstra Harley Davidson and Grand Casino Hinckley!

Date: August 19, 2017

10am: Registration

11am: Kickstands Up

REGISTER HERE

Cost per Biker (Kid Rock Ticket Not Included): $35

Cost per Rider (Kid Rock Ticket Not Included): $25

Party Bus: $35 (Must be 21+ to ride. Bus Will Return After Concert. BYOB)

Kid Rock Ticket: $65

Camping: $40 (Details On Special Hogs For Heroes Camping Below)

All Bikes Welcome!

Don’t have a Bike? Why not?

Then hop on the Party Bus to Grand Casino Hinckley (21+) from The Pourhouse Party Bus , the premier party bus in the Twin Cities. We invite you to see how they stack up against the competition. Their luxury buses offer state of the art sound and lighting, auxiliary audio input, LCD flat screen TVs, DVD player and more! Their fleet of luxury party buses are ready to drive you safely to and from your next event, special occasion, night out. Whether you are celebrating a birthday, bachelor/ette night out, touring local breweries or headed to your wedding, they have the perfect luxury coach for you! Visit them online at www.thepourhousepartybus.com for a quote!

NEW THIS YEAR: Kid Rock performing after the ride!

Purchase a Kid Rock ticket along with your registration for the ride. Limited amount of tickets available. Order deadline for concert tickets is July 22nd (or prior to if allotment is sold out.) Concert begins at 7:30pm in the Grand Casino Amphitheater.

Special Hogs For Heroes Camping: Includes Porta Potty on-site access but no electric or water. The camping is in a field, so motorcycles can be parked in a nearby parking lot.

Minnesota Military Family Foundation:

The Minnesota Military Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The MMFF is a community-supported fund founded in November 2004. Contributions are made by people who understand that there are many sacrifices that military families make and want to help soften the financial hardships that may occur, especially when a family member is deployed, by providing a financial safety net. The Minnesota Military Family Foundation distributes money through grants and loans to Minnesota military families that need a little help. To read estimonials from retired military personnel and families.