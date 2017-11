Right now at Subway restaurants, you can get five of your footlong faves for only $4.99 each! That’s right. For only $4.99 you can enjoy a footlong Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marinara, Veggie Delite, Cold Cut Combo…even a Spicy Italian! $4.99 Footlong Faves at Subway. Now That’s a Deal! At participating restaurants. Subway. So much value.