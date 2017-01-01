Win Tickets to a MN Timberwolves Friends & Family Night Game!

Another JACK Kickbacks Giveaway!
Not a member? Why not? Join HERE today!
Get e-mails about free stuff, ticket pre-sales and other things
Like JACK on Facebook HERE and enter below for your shot at tickets to the MN Timberwolves Friends & Family night game on January 22nd at Target Center against Denver! Get your choice of 4 lower or upper level game tickets for the price of 3, along with 4 concessions vouchers redeemable for popcorn and your choice of Coca-Cola fountain beverage plus access for four to shoot a free throw on the Wolves court postgame.
Click HERE for more information!